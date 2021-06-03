Edward Lynn Clary, 86, of Silex died Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home.
Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home and Crematory of Bowling Green.
Edward was born Aug. 18, 1934 in Menfro, Mo., to Edward Lee and Hilda Marie Stueve Clary-Kluender. He was united in marriage to Eleanor Marie Lauck on Nov. 27, 1964. She survives.
Edward moved to Brazeau, Mo., as a child, where he lived with his grandparents. He also lived in Kansas City and St. Louis before moving to Silex. Edward worked for Lionel Moise Inc. in St. Louis until he started roofing with Biebel Brothers Roofing of St. Louis. At this point, he also joined the Local Union 513 and Local 2, where he was a member until he retired from the profession. He then began his second career with the Lincoln County Road Crew until he retired permanently. Throughout his life he also farmed. In his free time he was a member of the Antique Pulling Club; he had a passion for antique tractor restoration, with his favorites being propane tractors and the brand Minneapolis Moline and Massey Harris. He also collected and restored lawn mowers. Ed also loved his constant companion, Tippy, and his cat, Tommy. Ed and his wife, Eleanor, loved eating at Dos Primos in Bowling Green several times a week, where he enjoyed his favorite meals and considered the staff part of his family.
Edward is survived by his wife; son, Edward Lynn Clary, Jr. (Liz) of Independence, Mo.; daughters Elaine Boni (Michael) of Washington, Mo., and Ellen Meyer (Scott) of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Brandon Clary and Logan Boni of Washington, Mo., Emily and Evan Meyer of Bowling Green, Heather Crawford-Perry of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Edward Lynn Clary III of North Kansas City, Mo., and Justin Clary of Independence, Mo.; great-grandchildren: Luke, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Stevie, Owen, Margo, Nora, Bella, and Sophie; Danny and Theresa Simpher of Benton, Mo.; Darline Fisher of Williamsburg, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents; daughter, Emily Clary; and brother, Elwood Clary, all died earlier.
