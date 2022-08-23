Edmund George Korte

Edmund “Ed” George Korte, 75, of Bowling Green, died Monday, Aug.15, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Lou Dorn officiating. Visitation for Ed was on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green.
Ed was born July 23, 1947, in Hannibal, Mo., to Edmund Herman and Celeste Schroeder Korte. He was united in marriage to Lois Sue Cragen on Nov. 27, 1971, at St. Clement Church. She died earlier on June 9, 2011.
Also, his parents; brother, Gregory Korte; and brother-in-law, Gary Gollaher, all died earlier.
Surviving are children, Doug (Heather) Korte of Bowling Green, Jeff Korte of Tampa Bay, Fla., and Shannon (Amanda) Korte of Quincy, Ill.; grandchildren: Josh, Ryan, and Andrea Korte, and Jackson, Peyton, Jordyn, and Lane Korte; siblings: Joyce Gollaher, Janet (James) Meyers, Charlotte James, Patricia (Steve) Swon, Howard (Linda) Korte, and Donna Wiss; and special companion, Donna Carver.
Ed was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, and lived in Bowling Green and St. Clement most of his life. After high school, Ed attended technical school before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Japan and spent time in Vietnam, serving on the USS James Kyes. He spent 28 years employed at Orscheln in Bowling Green. After retirement, Ed spent another 16 years employed at NECC in Bowling Green.
Ed was proud of his service in the Navy and enjoyed attending his USS Kyes reunions. He was a part of the May 2019 Great River Honor Flight. He loved spending time with his family, and also enjoyed traveling with his companion, Donna Carver. He liked to spend his free time tinkering in his workshop.
Pallbearers were Josh Korte, Ryan Korte, Andrea Korte, Jackson Korte, Bryan James, and Adam Kaiser.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
