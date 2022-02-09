Earl Edward Eliason, 85, of Louisiana Mo., died Feb. 2, 2022, at Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Services will be Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home & Crematory in Bowling Green. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. All are invited to lunch following the service on Saturday at the First Christian Church, 517 S. Carolina, in Louisiana.
Earl was born April 18, 1936 in Farmersville, Ill., the son of Alva Anson and Vera M Hoelmer Eliason. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, LaVerne L, Ronald R and Olin O.
Earl graduated from Auburn Illinois High School in 1954. He played center on Auburn’s football team which was undefeated for all the years he played. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. From 1954 to 1956.
Earl graduated from Memorial Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology, Springfield, Ill. He served as director of Radiology at Blessing Hospital, Quincy Ill., where he expanded their Radiology, Radiation Therapy Departments and Radiology School. Earl worked and retired from Pike County Memorial Hospital. In total, he worked 50 years in his profession, Radiologic Technologist. Over those years the profession evolved greatly. Areas where he performed procedures or exams include: radiography (X-ray), CT, ultrasound, special procedures, mammography, digital subtraction angiography, heart catheterization, and radiation therapy.
While actively working he belonged to the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, American Society of Radiologic Technologists, Illinois State Society of Radiologic Technologists. These afforded him opportunities for continuing education in his field.
He was a member of Pike County Country Club, the Louisiana American Legion, Louisiana Elks Lodge and First Christian Church of Louisiana.
Earl married Zella Ann Hickey on Oct. 12, 1985, in Quincy, Ill.
Surviving are his wife, Zella; sisters-in-law Zola Finch of Jefferson City, Mary Lou Eliason of Auburn, Ill., Judy Eliason of Farmersville, Ill.; nieces Joellyn Warner of Springfield, lll., Gail Ann Pruitt of Auburn, Ill., Tabita Dean of Farmersville, Ill., Tina Crum of Cuba, Kaitlyn Finch of Jefferson City; and nephews Dale Eliason of Champagne, IL, Ronald Eliason and Rory Eliason Farmersville, Ill., Bill Eliason of Springfield, Ill., Brad Eliason of Rapid City, S.D., Scott Eliason of Las Vegas, Nev., James Eliason of Franklin, Ind.; and mother-in-law, Barbara Hickey of Bowling Green.
Earl was known for his gentle manner of attending to patients allowing them to feel at ease. His wonderful smile drew people to Earl. He loved people and hugging his friends. Many have commented he gave great hugs.
Over the years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and photography. In recent years he liked to play golf and watch golf and football. He and Zella helped with many golf tournaments at Pike County Country Club. Mostly he loved spending time and traveling with his wife, Zella.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health, First Christian Church of Louisiana or charity of the donor’s choice.
