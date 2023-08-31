Durward Eugene Edwards

Durward Eugene Edwards, 84, known as Eugene (to family) or Deke (to friends), died Aug. 17, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo. He was born Feb. 5, 1939, in Bellflower, Mo., to Durward Ezekiel Edwards and Ruth Darlene (Copenhaver) Edwards. His beloved wife, Joan (Wallace) Edwards, his parents and his sisters, Eugenia and Drusilla, all died earlier.

Deke was blinded in a hunting accident at the age of 11. Following his recovery, he began as a student at the Missouri School for the Blind where he was blessed to have been surrounded by numerous remarkable teachers who helped him grow to be the person he became. He was introduced to wrestling at MSB and it replaced baseball as his sports passion. In high school he achieved a record of 75-2 with 58 of his wins by pin and became a Missouri state wrestling champion twice. He continued his wrestling career at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale. At SIU, he was surrounded by coaches and teammates who helped him to continue to excel. From 1957 to 1961 at SIU, Deke had a record of 45-6, despite injuries, was a three-time conference champion and was team captain his senior year.

