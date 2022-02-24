Duey “Dude” Branstetter, 93, of Louisiana, Mo., died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana. Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Reverend James Spear officiated. Burial was in Buffalo Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post No. 370. Visitation was Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Dude was born at home on June 15, 1928, in Louisiana, Mo. He was the son of Duey Branstetter Sr. and Nora Bell (Hudson) Branstetter. He was educated in Louisiana schools and graduated from high school in the class of 1947. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948 serving our country for four years. He worked for the railroad for several years before starting his job with Missouri Edison. He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah Jane (Reed) Branstetter. Their marriage took place on June 9, 1956, in Piedmont, Mo. They were married for 61 years before she died in 2017.
He spent his professional life working 36 years for Missouri Edison Co. and Union Electric Co. now Ameren. He started working for Missouri Edison as a custodian after school when he was in high school, then served as a lineman and finished his career as the district manager for the last 23 years of his service with the company. Dude was a member of the First Christian Church, Elks Lodge No. 791, and American Legion Post No. 370. He served on many committees and organizations in Louisiana throughout his life. He enjoyed golf, entertaining friends, and traveling.
Those surviving are his daughter, Debra Hunter and husband Rob of Fulton, Mo. His granddaughter, Lauren Haskins and husband Jacob of Springfield, Mo. His brother in-law John Reed and wife Mary of Eolia, Mo. His sister-in-law Mary Ann Reed of Wisconsin, as well as many nieces and nephews.
His beloved wife, Sarah Jane, his father, Duey Branstetter, and his mother, Nora Branstetter, all died earlier.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.
