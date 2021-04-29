Dorothy Webb

Dorothy Elizabeth Taliaferro Webb, 94, died Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to so many. She was born Feb. 3, 1927 in Hannibal, Mo., to Walter E. Taliaferro and Caroline Peters Taliaferro. Her parents, Walter and Caroline; her sister, Helen; and her brothers Henry, Walter E. Jr., Guy, John, Harry, Thomas, Roy, Robert, and Gerald, all died earlier.
Dorothy leaves behind a daughter, Elaine Rustman, and her husband, Sid; a grandson, Jeffrey Deis, his wife, Lisa, and their children, Jacob and Amara; a granddaughter, Jennifer Taylor, her husband, William, and their children, Hannah and Katherine; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
Growing up in Hannibal, Mo., Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1944, was married and had a daughter, Elaine, and later attended Hannibal LaGrange College, where she received a two-year associates in education degree in 1956. Dorothy then taught two years at Mills Creek School in rural Ralls County, Mo. During this time, she was continuing her education and received her bachelor of science in education from Culver Stockton College in 1959.
That same year, Dorothy and her daughter moved to Louisiana, Mo., where she accepted a teaching position. She continued teaching in Louisiana for 30 years, most of those years dedicated to teaching junior high language arts. Dorothy was passionate about her teaching, treasured all her students, touched countless lives, and in some cases, generations.
Dorothy was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was also involved in her community. She loved volunteering at the Pike County Hospital gift shop, the Louisiana Historical Museum, as well as several nursing homes where she was often seen painting fingernails and reading to residents.
Gardening and flowers were Dorothy’s passion. She was happiest while working in her yard, which was well known for having constant blooms from spring through fall. Dorothy spread love and cheer by sharing her flowers with family, friends, and neighbors.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, April 29 at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 30 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Louisiana. Burial for family members only will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, or to the donor’s choice.
