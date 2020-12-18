Dorothy May Lamberson, 90, of Frankford, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Westview Nursing Home in Center, MO.
Services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo., Dr. Bill Maupin officiated. Burial will be held in the Grassy Creek Cemetery in Louisiana. Visitation were held from 1 p.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born Sept. 22, 1930, the daughter of Leon and Bessie Hallows Chapuis. She grew up and spent most of her life in Louisiana, graduating from Louisiana High School and serving as a majorette for the high school band. After graduating from high school, she worked as a telephone operator. Upon the love of her life returning from WWII, Dorothy united in marriage to Paul Raymond Lamberson Dec. 12, 1948, at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. He died earlier on Sept. 14, 2013.
Survivors include daughter, Phyllis Gottlieb, and husband, Allen of Frankford; sons, Steven Lamberson, of Frankford, David Lamberson of Bowling Green, and Gary Lamberson of Hollywood, Calif.; grandson, Jesse Gottlieb, of Frankford, and granddaughter, Rachel Gottlieb Elbinger, and husband, Jason, of Miami, Fla.; sisters, Margaret Spotts, of Boulder, Colo., and Virginia Penrod, and husband, Clyde, of Louisiana. She is also survived by a very large extended family.
Her parents, husband and brother, Leon Chapuis, all died earlier.
After she married, Dorothy spent her years as a full-time wife and mother, raising her children on the family farm. She attended Frankford Baptist Church where her husband served as a deacon. Dorothy was a fabulous cook who was known for making all sorts of delicious dishes. She was an accomplished English Style Equestrian rider and has passed her love of horse riding on through the generations. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and seeing her children where ever they were living.
Serving as pallbearers were Gary Lamberson, Steven Lamberson, and Clyde Penrod.
Memorials may be made to the donors’ choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneral.com.
