Dorothy Mae Campbell

Dorothy Mae Campbell, 88, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Memorial graveside services were held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Buffalo Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo.

