Dorothy Mae Campbell, 88, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Memorial graveside services were held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Buffalo Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo.
Dorothy was born June 16, 1935, in Louisiana, Mo., to Marvin H. and Ruth (Elliott) Grover. She was united in marriage to Carmen R. Campbell on Dec. 22, 1952. He died earlier on March 13, 2017.
Dorothy grew up in Bowling Green and attended Bowling Green High School. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, family dinners, and playing cards; especially with her VFW friends. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she would go all out for the holiday. Dorothy especially loved traveling with her husband, which included Canada, Hawaii and Europe with their daughters.
Surviving are her daughters, Sherry (Butch) Comer and Joyce (Roger) Moss. Also, grandchildren: Mason Shinn, Bobbi (Dustin) Henderson, Lisa (James) Crenshaw, and Jamie Comer; great-grandchildren: Bryan (Kayla) Crenshaw, Brenon (Kelsie) Crenshaw, Josh (Tessa) Lewis, Beau Lindsay, Briar Lindsay, Hayden Comer, Landon Comer, and Miranda Wilson; sisters, Phyllis (Dick) LaBrier and Janet Elliott; brothers, Paul (Gena) Grover and Gary Grover, sister-in-law, Rosanne Grover; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He her parents; her husband; brothers: Donald (Margaret) Grover, Bob Grover, Rick Grover, and Jerry Grover; brother-in-law, Jerry Elliott; nephews, Donnie Grover, Bobby Grover, and Garland Stamps; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Shinn, all died earlier.
