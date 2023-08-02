Dorothy Ann Sisson

Dorothy Ann (Ross) Sisson was born April 2, 1935, near Belgrade, Mo., to Willard and Lillie Ann (Brooks) Ross. She died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green. Dorothy gave her life to the Lord on Jan. 12, 1955, at West Cuivre Baptist Church in Laddonia, and was baptized in Cuivre River on May 15, 1955. She was a member of Noix Creek Baptist Church at the time of her death.

She was married to Harry L. Sisson in Bowling Green on May 31, 1970. He died earlier.

