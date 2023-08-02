Dorothy Ann Sisson

Dorothy Ann (Ross) Sisson was born April 2, 1935, near Belgrade, Mo., to Willard and Lillie Ann (Brooks) Ross. She died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green. Dorothy gave her life to the Lord on Jan. 12, 1955, at West Cuivre Baptist Church in Laddonia, and was baptized in Cuivre River on May 15, 1955. She was a member of Noix Creek Baptist Church at the time of her death.
She was married to Harry L. Sisson in Bowling Green on May 31, 1970. He died earlier.
Dorothy is a graduate of Laddonia High School, Class of 1953, and earned an AA degree from Hannibal LaGrange College in 1958. She continued her education at the University of Missouri, Columbia, earning her bachelor of science degree in 1970. She was employed as an elementary school teacher from 1961 through 1991 at Ashley, Frankford, and Bowling Green Schools. After retiring from teaching, Dorothy was a customer service representative for Stark Bros. Nursey for five years.
Dorothy was a member of Missouri State Teachers Association, Pike County Retired Teachers where she was president for six years, Campers on Mission, Gasconade Valley Association Mission Group, Master’s Builders, Republicans of Pike County, Republican Chairman and Committee Woman for Cuivre Township.
Survivors include a brother, Joe Ross of Louisiana; sisters, Wilma Poor of Hanibal and Betty Evans of Bowling Green; nieces, Cindy (Blaine) Swanson, Julie (Pete) Cox, Diane (Tim) Reese, Penny (Bill) Peterson, Kristy (Jason) Yancey, Terri Kelly, and Patty Schmidt; nephew Jay (Kim) Kelly; step-daughters, Harriet Meissen and Diane (Bob) Kirkpatrick of Bowling Green, and Linda Wolbers of Moline, Illinois; grandchildren: Stewart Meissen, Whitney (Clintan) Caldwell, Sarah Mitalovich (Andy Sambucato), Cody (Lara) Mitalovich, Adam (Erica) Mitalovich, Emily Wolbers (Ian LeMasters), and Claire (Peter) McNaught; six great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her parents; husband; brother, William W. (Pat) Ross, sister, Charlotte (Kathy) Chapman, brother-in-law, Leonard Evans, sister-in-law, Olive (Pokey) Ross, two nephews, Rick Kelly and William (Buddy) Ross; and a niece, Vera Hayden, all died earlier.
Services for Dorothy Sisson will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Moore officiating. Burial will be in the Bowling Green City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Hayden, David (Pete) Cox, Bill Peterson, Stuart Meissen, Cody Mitalovich, and Adam Mitalovich.
Memorials may be made to the Hannibal-LaGrange Mission Center.
