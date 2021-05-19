Doris Ann Miller, 83, of Bowling Green, died unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Private services were held Saturday, May 8, 2021, with Rev. Mark West from Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green officiating. Burial was held at Concord Cemetery in rural Bowling Green alongside her beloved husband, George, who died April 10, 2019.
Doris was born June 24, 1937 in rural Pike County, the daughter of Paul A. and Loeta J. Bonnell Peabody. As a lifelong resident, Doris attended Bowling Green schools, graduating from Bowling Green High School with the class of 1955. While at the home of Fred and Joann Johnson, she met a young man by the name of T. George Miller. George’s smile and charm were enough to win her heart and on the summer day of June 6, 1959, they united in marriage. Their love for each other would go on to celebrate 59 years of marriage and grow to include four children, 10 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Those left to carry on Doris’ legacy include her son, Mike Miller (Megan) of Hudson, Wis.; daughters, Malarie Schuckenbrock-Kallash (John) of O’Fallon, Mo.; Marcia Luebrecht of Bowling Green and Marilyn Behlmann (Roy) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Jennifer Quinn (Matt), Kyle Luebrecht (Brandy), Justin Luebrecht, Stephanie Butler (Eric), Nicole Ganger (Tim), Sara Behlmann (Jimmy Manaska), Tyler Behlmann (Mallory Houchins), Maria Miller and Davis Miller; great grandchildren Jake, Molly, Maggy, Mason, Letty, Carter, Lucy, Harrison, and Millie; sister-in-law De Freeman of Bowling Green, Ky.
Her parents; husband; son-in-law, John Schuckenbrock; and grandson, Hunter Behlmann, all died earlier.
Doris began her working years as a seamstress for Bridal Original in Bowling Green, where she worked for many years. In the 1970s, she and George owned Bankheads Chocolates for a few years, as well. She later served as an aid and did clerical work for Pike County Health Department.
Doris dedicated a tremendous amount of her life to service to others and her community through the organizations she was involved with. Though she left the halls of BGHS in 1955 as a graduate, she spent many years serving on the Bowling Green High School Alumni Association Board and was active with the annual banquet and raising money for scholarships for current graduating seniors. Her pride in her husbands’ service in the U.S. Navy led to her involvement in the VFW Post No. 5553 Ladies Auxiliary where she served for many years. Doris was faithful to the Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice, not only as a worker but also as a volunteer for many years. She spent a tremendous amount of time and energy into raising money with her Circle of Hope Bracelets, as well as being a driving force behind the Hunter Behlmann Farm Safety for Kids Program that was started in memory of her grandson. Doris also enjoyed attending and supporting the Pike County Fair and could usually be found helping out a night or two in the kitchen.
When Doris wasn’t serving others and doing something for herself that she enjoyed, she could be found at Wednesday “group night” at Dos Primos in Bowling Green or enjoying Saturday lunch at Dairy Queen with her friends.
Above all, Doris loved raising her children and spending time with her family. All who knew her will miss her.
Serving as pallbearers were Kyle Luebrecht, Justin Luebrecht, Tyler Behlmann, Matt Quinn, John Kallash, and Roy Behlmann. Honorary Pallbearers were great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice or Bowling Green High School Alumni Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
