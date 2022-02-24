Doris Ann Leacock

Doris Ann Leacock, 62, died Feb. 10, 2022, at her home in Punta Gorda, Fla., with her family by her side.

Born in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 21, 1959, to Jim and Jackie O’Brien, Doris’ parents and sister, Connie, died earlier. Doris is survived by her husband, Rob Leacock, and her children, Don (Anna), Orin (Stephanie), Chris, and Lindsey. She is also survived by seven siblings and three grandchildren Connor, River, and Dorian, whom she loved dearly.

We will miss our wife, mom, and grandma, and find peace knowing that she lived her life celebrating her family, her faith, and Jesus, who’s company she now keeps.

Services will be held Feb. 26, at 1 p.m., at The Refuge Church in Bowling Green, Mo., where Doris was a long-time resident. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.