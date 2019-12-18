Donna Ringling

Donna Ann Milne Ringling went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
She was born December 2, 1939 in St. Louis to the late George D. and Lorine E. Milne.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Eugene J. Ringling, four daughters, Christine (Ken) Allen of Chesterfield, Jeannine (Dave) Gleason of Wabash, In, Maureen (Danny) Jovanovic and Katie Hudson of Troy; one son, Donald Ringling of Clarksville; 10 grandchildren, Arthur (Jessie) Brandt, Angela Brandt, Alex (Amanda) Brandt, Lorine (Donny) Franzen, David Gleason, Julie Gleason, Nicholas Thrasher, James Thrasher, Emily Hudson and Cody Hudson; 6 great grandchildren, Johnathan Brandt, Leona Franzen, Gavin, Ayden, Mikah and Tanner Thrasher. She is also survived by her brother, Michael G. (Carol) Milne. She will be missed by many family members and friends.
Donna was the former Director of the Village of the Blue Rose, Clarksville, MO and a member of St. Joseph Church, Louisiana, Mo. Although she held many different roles outside of the home, her family always took priority. She loved camping, boating and travel. She especially cherished the annual family vacation, Blues Special Hockey and monthly get-togethers with Rosati Kain friends. She was active in the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and a groupie for the jazz band Cornet Chop Suey.
A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta (formerly Saints John and James), 120 N Elizabeth Ave, Ferguson, Mo 63135.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Village of the Blue Rose, 12533 Mo-79, Clarksville, Mo 63336.
