Donna Rae Lewis

Donna Rae (Grote) Lewis, 73, of Curryville, died at her home July 14, 2022.

Services for Donna were held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green with Rev. Jay Ayers and Rev. Shonda Galloway officiating. The visitation for Donna was from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the church. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.