Donna Rae Lewis

Donna Rae (Grote) Lewis, 73, of Curryville, died at her home July 14, 2022.
Services for Donna were held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green with Rev. Jay Ayers and Rev. Shonda Galloway officiating. The visitation for Donna was from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the church. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Donna was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Louisiana, Mo., to Raymond and Mildred (Trower) Grote. She was united in marriage to Edward Eugene Lewis on May 29, 1966 in Bowling Green, Mo. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughters, Susan ( Mike) Swarnes of Bowling Green, Sheri (Chris) Grote of Frankford, and Shana (Keith) Oberman of Bowling Green; her grandchildren: Garrett Luke Swarnes, Caleigh Elisabeth Grote, Caitlin Michele Grote, and Tara Lynn Oberman; her sister-in-law, Donna Sue Grote of Bowling Green; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her parents; brother, Darrell Alan Grote; and daughter, Shonda Rae Lewis, all died earlier.
Donna was a caring, loving, creative, devoted wife and mother. Her generosity and compassionate personality will forever be remembered by many who received loving gifts of homemade chocolate candy, birthday cakes, greeting cards and even wedding cakes! If you had a special occasion, you can be assured a loving message or homemade gift was coming your way.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She made holidays magical for them with decorations, special gifts and family dinners. Visits with grandma included rolling out sugar cookies and adding lots of sprinkles, watching movies together, swinging under the big hickory tree and making chocolate chip pancakes for breakfast.
Donna loved her family endlessly but she also dedicated time to her community serving on the Senate Bill 40 board, devoting herself as an elder and deacon to her lifelong church, the First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green, and by volunteering as a 4-H leader and participating in school activities.
She will be greatly missed, but her loving spirit will live on in everyone she touched.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital or Community Loving Care Hospice.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
