Donald Ray Morris, 87, of Vandalia, Mo., died at 3:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Tri-County Care Center.
Services were held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the First Christian Church. Pastor Jamie Franke will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Donald’s life was held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday at the First Christian Church.
Graveside service was held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in the Vandalia Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia.
Donald Ray was born on May 9, 1935, in Big Springs, Mo., the son of James Ewell and Mary Helen (Hunter) Morris.
He was united in marriage to Bonnie Sue Phelps on June 8, 1958, in Hannibal, Mo. She died earlier on May 2, 2013.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Morris of Vandalia, Mo.; two daughters, Pam Jacobi (Dennis) of Mexico, Mo., and Sheila Teague of Vandalia, Mo.; grandchildren, Jenifer Danielson (Justin), Brian Jacobi (Elizabeth), Rebecca Byrd (Micah), Kaleena Patrick (Kevin), Brittany Dain (Jim), Tyler Morris (Katelyn), Brock Teague and Ryan Teague; 25 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Patty Morris.
In addition to his parents and wife, two brothers, Harold Morris and Leslie Morris; three sisters, Dolly Jean Morris, Idella Morris and Bernadine Carline; and two grandchildren, Jessica Nelson and Aricka Jacobi, all died earlier.
Donald Ray graduated from Vandalia High School in the class of 1953.
Professionally, he worked in agriculture sales and was also an area farmer.
Donald Ray enjoyed working and farming. When time allowed, he enjoyed riding horses, snowmobiles, motorcycles and restoring antique vehicles. A few of his restorations were a 1930 Model A and 1955 Desoto. Donald Ray was a longtime member of the First Christian Church of Vandalia, were he served in various positions from deacon to an elder. In his younger years, he was member of the Saddle Club and later served on the Tri-County Care Center board. Donald loved his family and cherished every moment spent with them, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Brian Jacobi, Micah Byrd, Jim Dain, Justin Danielson, Kevin Patrick, Tyler Morris, Brock Teague and Ryan Teague.
Honorary pallbearers were Jim Mac Elzea, Paul Gore and Harold Libby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Vandalia, in care of Waters Funeral Home.
