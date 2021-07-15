Dickie Kull Windmiller 82, of Salisbury, died July 10, 2021 in his home surrounded by his wife and children. Dickie was born Jan. 9, 1939 in Clarksville, Mo., at the home of his parents, Lafe Claude and Mary Frances (Kull) Windmiller.
Dickie graduated from Clopton High School in 1957. He married Shirley Mae Morris on Sept. 5, 1957. Throughout their 63 years of marriage they shared a commitment to each other and a strong work ethic. Dickie was superintendent of utilities in Clarksville, Mo., for 16½ years. In 1974, he moved his family to Salisbury were he was superintendent of utilities for six years. Later, Dickie was a self-employed electrician until his retirement in 2018. He loved the outdoors, hunting and going to auctions.
Dickie is survived by his wife Shirley and children, Daniel (Connie) Windmiller and John (Debbie) Windmiller of Salisbury; Gary (Julie) Windmiller of Franklin, Tenn.; and Stephanie Thurston of Benica, Calif.; five grandchildren, Destiney Concannon of Columbia; Ashley Windmiller of Holts Summit; Dustin (Erin) Thurston of Oaklawn, Ill.; Jessica Thurston of Vacaville, Calif.; and Samantha (Tanner) Dedmon of Bellevue, Tenn., Lafe Windmiller of Louisville, Ky., 4 great-grandchildren Lily, Rory and Caleb Thurston of Oaklawn, Ill., and Wyatt Thurston of Vacaville, Calif., along with nieces and nephews.
His parents and parent in-laws; brothers, Donnie, Paul, and Bob; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Floyd and Frances Smith; and brother-in-law Buddy Morris, all died earlier.
There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Greenwood Cemetery in care of Melva Lovell, P.O Box 315, Clarksville, MO 63336.
