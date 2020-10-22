Diana Frances Korte, 68, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Pike County Memorial Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Henry Ussher and Deacon Wayne Korte officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Diana was born on April 15, 1952 in Hannibal, Mo., to Cecil J. and Josephine Sally (Bailey) Schuckenbrock. She was united in marriage to Jerome Korte on Nov. 17, 1979, at St. Clement Catholic Church, Bowling Green, Mo.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome. Also surviving are her four children; daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Appling of Broomfield, Colo., and their children Alyssa (11), Bo (9), and Brody (3); Jackie (Douglas) Feldmann of Bowling Green, Mo., and their children Alex (9), Adam (6), Emily (2); sons, Kurt (Jaclyn) Korte of Jefferson City, Mo., and their children Corbin (10), Isaac (7), Ayson (5) and Seth (2); and Derek (Christen) Korte of Christiana, Tenn., and their children Tyler (8), Cathryn (5), Carson (2). Also surviving are her brothers, Edward (Mariah) Schuckenbrock and Larry Schuckenbrock; and brothers and sisters-in-laws Wayne (Pam) Korte, Vernon (Katie) Korte and Marie Korte.
Her parents died earlier.
Diana grew up in Littleton, Colo., and graduated from Arapahoe High School. At the age of 25 she moved to Bowling Green, Mo., and worked at Empire Gas. After moving from the city, she loved the country lifestyle and raising her four children on the farm. Once her children went off to college, she went to work at the Pike County Courthouse part time in the collector’s office. She always made time for her four kids and 13 grandkids. She enjoyed her outings with the potpourri club, collecting dolls and Longaberger baskets. She also had a passion for photography.
Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Korte, Michael Korte, Paul Korte, Brandon Grote, Michael Mullins, and Grant Gollaher. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.