Delores Krankka

Delores K. Krankka, 77, of New London, Mo., died at 12:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Pastor Jack Emmitte will officiate.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Delores’ Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Delores was born Dec. 9, 1943, in Frankford, Mo., to Hugh A. Mosley and Velma Miller Mosley.
She was married on Sept. 28, 1968 in Key West, Fla., to Donald E. Krankka Sr. He survives.
Other survivors include five children, Roger Williamson of New London, Mo., Teresa Bowes (Tony) of Byfield, Mass., Robert Williamson (Gerri) of Rainbow, Calif., Donald Krankka, Jr., (Theresa) of St. Charles, Mo., and Matthew Krankka of New London, Mo., six grandchildren, Jennifer Bowes, Danny Bowes, Sarah Krankka, Christine Krankka, Joseph Krankka, Rebecca Krankka and three great grandchildren, Annabell Krankka, Lilly Kapsimalis and Axel Krankka. She is also survived by 12 brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one sister, Joann Floyd, and one brother, Daniel Jennings, all died earlier.
Professionally, Delores worked as a nurse’s aide. She also enjoyed volunteering at Seaview Nursing Home in Rowley, Mass.
Doing jigsaw puzzles, reading Amish books and taking a simple car ride in the country to watch for deer were a few of Delores’ favorites. She also enjoyed baking and made the best chocolate chip cookies. Delores was a wonderful wife and mother and loved her family especially her grandchildren.
Delores was a Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
