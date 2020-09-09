Delores D. Wilhelm, 82, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Richmond Terrace nursing home in Richmond Heights, Mo.
Services were held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Grand View Funeral Home. Rev. Milton Baumgardner officiated.
Delores was born Dec. 21, 1937, to Phillip F. Wilhelm and Lucile Hulse Wilhelm in Pike County, Mo. After the death of her mother, she and her sister, Doris, were raised by Phillip and Irene Wilhelm, who also died earlier.
Delores grew up in Hannibal, graduating from Hannibal High School and Hannibal LaGrange College. For many years she worked for the Hannibal Gas Co.
Most recently, Delores was living at Richmond Terrace in Richmond Heights, Mo., where she was a favorite with the staff, always giving out her famous hugs. One of her favorite pastimes was doing jigsaw puzzles and she put together many over the years. The family would like to thank The Richmond Terrace staff for the wonderful care Delores received while a resident there.
She and Doris would not have had such wonderful care over these last years were it not for the dedicated attention of Jim and Valerie Cooper.
Delores is survived by a twin sister, Doris, who still resides at Richmond Terrace and by cousins Janet Sellers Dickman and Kim Sellers Ferguson.
Condolences may be sent to Doris at Richmond Terrace 1633 Laclede Station Road, Richmond Heights, MO 63117. The family requests no flowers. Memorials maybe sent to Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Care, 723 S. Laclede Station Road, St. Louis, MO 63119.
