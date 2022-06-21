Dellene Lea Spegal

Dellene Lea (Stausebach) Spegal, 71, died June 10, 2022. She was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Saint Louis, Mo., the daughter of Norbert, and Lottie (Tindall) Stausebach. They died earlier, on March 11, 2005. Dellen was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jimmie Spegal in Jefferson County, Mo. Jimmie and Dellene left this world together on June 10, 2022. Dellene was a homemaker who will be remembered for her laugh and love of family. She was always the first on the scene for anyone who needed her. Jim and Dellene were always full of life and adventure.
In addition to her parents, her brothers, Norbert Stausebach Jr., Lawrence Stausebach, and her brothers-in-law, Richard Williams, and Jerry Bennet, all died earlier.
She is survived by her siblings, James (Beverly) Brock, Diana Williams, and Marsha Bennett. She is also survived by her stepchildren and children; Russell (Donna) Spegal, Janet (Kenneth Sr.) Dearing, Laura (Gary) Brockman, as well as many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Dietrich- Motherhead Funeral Home, DeSoto, MO. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from noon – 2 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home, Bowling Green, MO; funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., with Ginny Watkins officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Frankford MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jimmie and Dellene’s names to the DeSoto food pantry, where they volunteered much of their time.
