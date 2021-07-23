Sharon Dillender, of Louisiana, Mo., died July 18, 2021 at her home. Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. A memorial celebration of life is pending. A full obituary will be in next week’s newspaper.
Service information
Aug 7
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, August 7, 2021
11:00AM-2:00PM
11:00AM-2:00PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
691 S Carolina St
Louisiana, MO 63353
691 S Carolina St
Louisiana, MO 63353
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Aug 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 7, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
691 S Carolina St
Louisiana, MO 63353
691 S Carolina St
Louisiana, MO 63353
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Boutique celebrates its 5th anniversary
- Port Authority purchases property near Clarksville
- New restaurant and bar opens in Louisiana
- Christopher Paul Brown
- ‘Unforgotten’ Episode 2: The Devil Is in All the Details (RECAP)
- Dickie Kull Windmiller
- Pike County Fair Board working hard to prep fairgrounds
- Big turnout for youth football camp at BGHS
- Mark Twain Zephyr getting a new life
- Downtown Hoedown moves indoors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.