Sharon Dillender, of Louisiana, Mo., died July 18, 2021 at her home. Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. A memorial celebration of life is pending.  A full obituary will be in next week’s newspaper.

Service information

Aug 7
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, August 7, 2021
11:00AM-2:00PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
691 S Carolina St
Louisiana, MO 63353
Aug 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 7, 2021
2:00PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
691 S Carolina St
Louisiana, MO 63353
