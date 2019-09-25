Marvin Earl Perkins died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Services were held at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home.
Updated: September 26, 2019 @ 4:01 pm
