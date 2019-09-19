Death Notice Swatch

Larry Allen Trower, 72, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home. Services were Monday Sept. 16 at noon at New Hartford Baptist Church. Visitation was at 10 a.m. to noon.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.