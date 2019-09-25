Larry D. Shepard, 74, of Labelle, Mo., died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo. Services were held Monday, Sept. 23 at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home. Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, Mo.
