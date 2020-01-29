John C. “Jack” Stephenson, age 62, of Pittsfield, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born on July 25, 1957 in Bloomington, IL to Clyde Stephenson and Anna Chaplin McDonald.
A celebration of life was held on Monday, Jan. 27 at Calvary Gospel Church in Summer Hill, Ill. Memorials are suggested to be made to the family care of Niebur Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com.
