John Burdette Irwin, 79, of Pittsfield, Ill., died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 30, 1943, to John C. and Mary Darlene Bennett Irwin. He married Rebecca Irwin Jan. 12, 1980, at her parents’ house.

Services were held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Pittsfield First Christian Church. Interment followed at Pittsfield West Cemetery. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

