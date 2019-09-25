Death Notice Swatch

Jo Ann Graddy, 84, of Bowling Green, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Services were held at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 20. Burial was at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was Friday  from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

