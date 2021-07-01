Janet McPike, 55, of Boonville, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville. Services were held Friday, June 25, 2021, at White Rose Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.
