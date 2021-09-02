Gwen V. Gibbs, 88, of Frankford, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory of Bowling Green is handling the arrangements.

A full obituary will appear next week.

To send flowers to the family of Gwen Gibbs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 4
Visitation
Saturday, September 4, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Bibb-Veach Funeral Home's & Crematory LLC - Bowling Green
606 West Main Street
Bowling Green, MO 63334
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 4, 2021
12:00PM
Bibb-Veach Funeral Home's & Crematory LLC - Bowling Green
606 West Main Street
Bowling Green, MO 63334
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.