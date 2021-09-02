Gwen V. Gibbs, 88, of Frankford, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo.
Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory of Bowling Green is handling the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear next week.
