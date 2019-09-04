Bryan Lee Hunt, 30, of Osawatomie, Kan., formerly of Odessa, Mo., died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m., Sat. Aug. 31, followed by services at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Bates City Cemetery, Bates, Mo. Arrangements were handled by Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home.
