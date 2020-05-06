Dean Coose, 72, of rural Curryville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at this residence.
Visitation was held on Monday, March 23, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Private family funeral was held and burial was in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Vandalia, Mo.
Dean was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Hannibal, Mo., the son of Maburn D. and Anna Mae Silvey Coose. He married Sharon Ann Binning Oct. 5, 1996, at the Elm Grove Baptist Church in Curryville, Mo. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Matthew Coose (Emily) of Perry, Marcus Coose (Erica James) of Vandalia, Christy Guerra (Trina) of Maywood, Calif., Butch Feenstra of Calif., Ronald Feenstra of Calif., Sandi Feenstra of Calif., Lisa Irvin (Kenny) of Vandalia, Tammie Mooney (Tim) of Nebo, Ill., Tina Feenstra (Jason) of Florissant, Mo., and Billie Ann Scheibe (Paul) of Warrenton; 32 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; cousins Malcolm Coose (Patsy) of Vandalia.
His parents; daughter, Mary Ann Kinnon; and great grandson Lawrence Wilson, all died earlier.
Dean grew up and lived in the same house of the family farm his entire life. He graduated from Van-Far High School in 1965 and was a member of the FFA. Upon graduation, Dean enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until he was honorably discharged. While in the service, Dean was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion.
Dean spent most of his working life on the family farm. He spent 12 years working at the North Eastern Correction Center in Bowling Green and spent the last five years as a sales associate at Bowling Green Walmart.
Dean was a fanatic of everything John Deere and being with his grandchildren. In his free time, he and Sharon traveled. Areas they visited included, Europe, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Caribbean and Hawaii. They drove from coast to coast and enjoyed visiting national parks.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association and the American Legion.
Condolences may be left at www.bibveach.com.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, The CDC guidelines has required that Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes limit the number of family and friends to be present at the visitation and service. We, the family, understand that you may want to be with us during our time of loss, but for safety reasons, we understand your absence. Bibb-Veach Funeral Home offers other options on their website, Facebook page, through condolences, sympathies, donations and flowers as an expression of your sympathy. Thank you for your concern and consideration.
