Dean Byrdie Plaisted

Dean Byrdie (Boucher) Plaisted, 81, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.
Services for Dean will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Visitation for Dean will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at the funeral home.
Dean was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Troy, Mo., to Jerome Walter and Byrd Una Boucher. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Claude Plaisted on June 2, 1973, in Old Alexandria, Mo. LeRoy died earlier on Jan. 4, 2017. Also, her parents; and brother, Earl C. Richards, died earlier.
Dean is survived by nieces, Nancy Schemenaur and Debbie Bolden, both of Chicago; and special friend, Dr. Janet Myers.
Over her lifetime, Dean had spent time residing in Troy, Mo., Ferguson, Mo., and Bowling Green, Mo.; finally relocating to Clarksville, Mo. She had been employed at The Learning Center in Bowling Green before going to work as a realtor for Century 21 in Bowling Green, then Caldwell Banker in Troy. She and LeRoy eventually opened their own real estate company in Bowling Green, which they managed for many years.
Dean had a life-long love for horses. She also adored many pets over the years; and enjoyed painting and gardening in her free time.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital in St. Louis.
