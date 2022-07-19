Dean Byrdie Plaisted

Dean Byrdie (Boucher) Plaisted, 81, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Services for Dean will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Visitation for Dean will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Dean Plaisted as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.