David Sidwell

David E. Sidwell, age 67, of Louisiana, died Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Parkside Manor in Bowling Green, Mo.
His wishes were to be cremated with services to be held at a later date. Cremation rites were handled by the Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green.
David was born April 20, 1953 in Louisiana, Mo., the son of George Sidwell and Cordelia Barber Hudleston. He was one of four children growing up in Louisiana, attending Louisiana High School, graduating in 1971. Upon graduation, David joined the U.S. Navy in 1972 and was honorably discharged in 1976. Upon returning to Louisiana, he began working for Hercules/Dyno Nobel where he spent 41 years and retired in 2017.
David had a love for sports and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed going to games as much as he enjoyed watching them of the TV. David enjoyed going to the movies and watching science fiction shows on TV. Reading was another passion of David’s. He would read almost anything, although he enjoyed reading many Stephen King books. Above all, David enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his siblings, Sally Norton of Bowling Green, Charles Sidwell (Tina) of Bowling Green, and Suzanne Martin of Bowling Green; nieces and nephews, Phillip Norton (Candice), Brett Biggs (Rachel), Lexi Heidecker (Mike), Amber Sidwell, Meghan Knipfel (Lyle), Nicholas Miller, Maxwell, and Abigail Johnson; great nieces, nephews, and friends.
His parents died earlier.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
