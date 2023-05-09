We are sad to announce the passing of Darrell Robert Norfolk, 71, of Bowling Green, Mo. Darrell died peacefully on April 29, 2023.
Services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Clement Catholic Parish in Bowling Green, Mo.
Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, at the church.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Darrell was born in Hannibal, Mo., to Elmer William and Dorothy Virginia Kelly Norfolk. He was the youngest of four children. He is survived by Virginia (Norfolk) Nehring of Beavercreek, Ohio. His parents, and brothers, Vernon and Roger Norfolk, all died earlier.
Prior to his passing, Darrell, affectionately known as Uncle Darrell, lived at Ruth Jensen Village for 28 years. Darrell attended the PCADD’s Day Program for 20+ years before retiring in 2020. He was also employed at Pike County Memorial Hospital, where he shredded paper, for 12 years. He retired in 2013. He prided himself on his hard work ethic and often reminded everyone, “If a man does not work, a man does not eat!”
Throughout his life, Darrell made many friends with other residents, and staff, who became his family, with his infectious smile, loving heart, and upbeat attitude.
He was a man of God and shared his passion with those around him. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Darrell. He loved time with friends, a good conversation, and a cup of coffee. He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in his routine daily activities. He loved writing his name, counting, completing math problems, and ensuring that all items in the house were thrown away. Darrell loved carrying a tune. His favorite songs to sing included Baa, Baa, Black Sheep, Hello My Baby, and You Are My Sunshine, which he often mashed together into a beautiful, yet hilarious, melody. His pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met.
Darrell is survived by his loving staff, Desirae Bell “Uncle Desi”, Brady Brummell “Sir”, Kayla Perrine “Brenda”, Seana Schilling “Shonda”, Nickie Seal “Debbie”, Andrea Grimmett, “Ma’am”, and Tina Brown “Janet”. His housemates and friends, John, Chris, Bill “Billy”, Tony, and Mike. Loving friends Ethan Burt and Don Farris.
The world will be a bit darker without Darrell in. He lit up every room he was in and made everyone’s life brighter. Darrell’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death; those who love him, will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ruth Jensen Memorial Fund.
