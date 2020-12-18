Danny Clark Inlow, 86, a resident of Loxley, Ala., formerly of Bowling Green, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Visitation for Danny will be Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Danny was born Jan. 7, 1934 in Curryville, Mo. He graduated from Bowling Green High School with the class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956 as a communications specialist. In 1957, Danny went to work for the U.S. government, continuing his work in the communications field. He worked in Northern Virginia for 18 years.
In 1975, he transferred to Fort McPherson in Atlanta. After 36 years of combined service, Danny retired and moved to Lake Hartwell, Ga. He was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church, Hartwell, Ga., where he remained a member until his death. In 2000, Danny moved to Alabama to be near his brother and family.
His parents, James Roy and Annabel (Johnston) Inlow; brother, James H. Inlow; sisters, Marilyn Finley, Betty Young, Dorothy Provencher, Virginia King and Leta Wright, all died earlier.
He is survived by his brother, Mike Inlow; step-son, William E. Crump, Lake City, Fla.; step-daughter, Vickie Wisecarver, Middletown, Va.; ex-wife and dear friend, Betty Calhoun and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home in Daphne, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne, Alabama.
