Dale Erwin Miller, 71, of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at War Memorial Hospital.
Dale was born Feb. 4, 1951, in Highland Park, Mich., to Erwin W and Dorothy Louise (Conely) Miller. He was a graduate of Cooley High School in Detroit, Mich., with the class of 1969. He continued his education at Michigan State University and received his bachelor of science in biology and went on to complete his masters in education at Wayne State University.
Dale married Kay Lynn Cook on June 29, 1974, in Fremont, Mich.
Dale taught for 32 years, the majority of which was in Louisiana, Mo., teaching high school science. During his tenure, he coached football, golf, volleyball, and quiz bowl.
Dale led an active lifestyle, which included playing softball, running, weightlifting, and golfing. Later in life, he took up painting. He had a lifelong love of music, which he nurtured by performing in his college marching band, playing the organ, and singing in the church choir. Dale was an avid Michigan State Spartan fan and enjoyed attending and watching MSU football and basketball games. Upon retirement, Dale and Kay moved to their family property in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Dale is survived by his wife, Kay Lynn Miller of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; three children, Kimberly Joy (Chad) Schaedler of O’Fallon, Mo.; Kevin Dale Miller of Kansas City, Mo.; and David Bradley (Jerene) Miller of Manhattan, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Cameron, Dalen, Ellason, and Gannon Schaedler, Xander Shoemaker, Owen Miller, and Calvin Miller.
Dale is also survived by his two siblings, Kay Lynn (Bruce) Kittle of Okemos, Mich.; and Bradley (Carolynn) Miller of Boston, Mass.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to saving-sight.org, leadershiplaunch.org, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com.
