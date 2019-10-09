Curtis Miller.

Curtis Wayne Miller of Louisiana, Mo. died Sept. 28, 2019, at Parkside Manor in Bowling Green, Mo., at the age of 81 years, 8 months, and 7 days. He was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Minimum, Mo., the son of James Clay and Myrtle (King) Miller, who both died earlier.
Curtis is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Sobus, and her spouse, Patricia, of Naperville, Ill., two brothers; James “Clinton” Miller and wife, Elsie, of California, Mo., Gerald Miller and wife, Ashley of Pensacola, Fla., two sisters; Mary Ellen Settle, and husband, Robert of Bonne Terre, Mo., and Sharon Pinkley of St. Peters, Mo.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Hays, and husband Curtis; and his great granddaughter; Amira Lucille. Also surviving are his stepchildren; Helen Hurlock, Terri Stewart and husband, Kevin, Wendy Butler and husband, Jim, Jody Sparks and husband Philip, Dale Hurlock, Valorie Stewart and husband, Kenny, Tina Lawrence and husband, Michael, grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Two sisters and their husbands; Shirley and Don Lewis and Elizabeth “Bernice” and Jack Pollock, and his brother-in-law, William “Daniel” Pinkley, died earlier.
Curtis was a 1956 graduate of Fredericktown High School. He worked as the plant superintendent for Brown Shoe Co. for several years until moving the family to take a position in St. Louis. He worked in Texas and Kansas and then came back to Missouri where he retired from Tamor Plastics in Louisiana, Mo.
Following his retirement, Curtis drove the bus for Head Start and he participated in the foster grandparents program. Curtis most recently attended the Cowboy Church in Bowling Green. He enjoyed woodworking, tending to his flower gardens, feeding the birds and squirrels, and fishing. He also enjoyed singing and sang with several gospel groups over the years. He also was a songwriter.
Services were held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. from Bryson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Harold Canup Jr. officiating. Visitation was held before the service. Interment will be in Polk Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.
