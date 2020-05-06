Curt L. Peterson

Curt L. Peterson died March 19, 2020, at the age of 73. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Bowen Peterson of Foristell, Mo.; He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Meier (Jeff) of Clarence, Iowa; daughter, Debbie Holst (Joel) of Waverly, Iowa; five grandchildren, Cole Meier, Rylie Meier, Carly Meier, McClain Holst, and Ripken Holst. His parents, Thelma and Delmar “Pete” Peterson died earlier. Curt and Shirley enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Curt graduated from Iowa State University with a teaching degree. He took pleasure in golfing, wood carving, and going for rides with Shirley and their dog, Bailey, in their Corvette. Curt adored being around family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Curt’s celebration of life will be held at a later date.

