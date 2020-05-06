Curt L. Peterson died March 19, 2020, at the age of 73. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Bowen Peterson of Foristell, Mo.; He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Meier (Jeff) of Clarence, Iowa; daughter, Debbie Holst (Joel) of Waverly, Iowa; five grandchildren, Cole Meier, Rylie Meier, Carly Meier, McClain Holst, and Ripken Holst. His parents, Thelma and Delmar “Pete” Peterson died earlier. Curt and Shirley enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Curt graduated from Iowa State University with a teaching degree. He took pleasure in golfing, wood carving, and going for rides with Shirley and their dog, Bailey, in their Corvette. Curt adored being around family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Curt’s celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Community spread of COVID-19 in Pike County
- Kaleo’s memory and spirit live on Community brings the love and support needed most
- Parson announces first phase of ‘Show Me Strong’ plan
- School Board considers graduation, prom plans
- Bowling Green sees spike in vandalism
- Pike County sees success in slowing the spread of COVID-19
- Birthday Car Cruise: Driving ‘the lap’ helps people celebrate in a big way
- Louisiana mayor urges people to stay home after spouse of city employee tests positive for COVID-19
- What’s in Pike County’s stay-home order?
- Rotarian club helps African corn farmers increase yields
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.