Coralyn Bradshaw Cerini, 65, of Jefferson City, Mo., (formerly of Louisiana, Mo.) died Thursday Aug. 22, 2019, at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Coralyn was born to William & Elizabeth Bradshaw on March 6, 1954 in Louisiana.
Coralyn loved working in her yard with her flowers and being with family and friends. She also used to love going to the drag races with family.
Carolina started working for Union Electric in 1971 and she worked until her retirement from Ameren Missouri in 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Howard, brother, Gary Bradshaw and finance, Kim, sister Cheryl Bradshaw and finance Troy—all of Louisiana; nieces and nephews, Nina (Scott) Turner, Christine (Marvin) Acker, Karla (Shayne) Duryea, Tina Bradshaw, Gary (Stacy) Bradshaw II, Jeremy Bradshaw, Jason (Erica) Bradshaw, and Matthew Bradshaw.
Her parents, grandparents, two brothers, Wayne and Ronnie, and a sister, Linda, all died earlier.
As per her wishes she will be cremated and no services will be held.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
