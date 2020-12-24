Cletus Miller

Cletus E. Miller, Sr., 77, of Louisiana, Mo., entered into rest Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the St. Clement Catholic Church in Bowling Green, Mo., with Fr. Henry Ussher and Fr. Louis Dorn officiating. Burial was held in the St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Cletus was born Oct. 19, 1943 in Louisiana to Ansel and Leona (Korte) Miller.
He was raised on the family farm in St Clement, attending St Clement School and graduating from Bowling Green High School in 1961.
After high school he enrolled in the U.S. Army Reserve before returning home to work in construction and farming.
He enjoyed watching St Louis Cardinal baseball, playing horseshoes, and cards at Miller family gatherings.
Cletus was a member of both St Clement Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana, where he served as president of the parish council, received Fourth Degree Knight and served as Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include sons, Clete Miller (Jennifer) of Bowling Green, Daniel Miller (Chad Boone) of Nashville, Tenn., and daughter Audra (Steve) Miller of Louisiana; grandchildren Jennifer Miller and Ryan Miller of Bowling Green, Dawson (Shelby) Miller and Haylee Miller of Louisiana, Brandon Morris and Brian Fosdick of Bowling Green; sisters Annette Trower (Wiley) of Louisiana, Kathleen (Joe) Hustedde of Bowling Green and Nancy (Jamie) Cox of Bowling Green, brothers Ralph (Kay) Miller of Bowling Green, Edwin (Ellen) Miller of Moberly, sisters-in-law Aleta Miller of Columbia, Delores Miller and Susie Miller of Bowling Green, aunt Marcella Bunten of Bowling Green, 21 nieces and nephews and many cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding Cletus in death are his parents, and brothers Nolan Miller, Philip Miller and Harry Miller.
Pallbearers were Steve Miller, Dawson Miller, Brandon Morris, Randy Tredway, Jamie Cox, and Craig Luebrecht.
Honorary pallbearers were Ralph Miller, Edwin Miller, Joe Hustedde, Lem Wells, and Bill Schuckenbrock.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
