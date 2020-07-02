Clay Lloyd Sidwell, 31, of Griggsville, Ill., died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born April 17, 1989, in Quincy, Ill., to Craig Sidwell and Annette Constable. He married Autumn Rodhouse Oct. 14, 2017, and she survives.
Clay graduated from Carrollton High School in 2008. He then went on to work various jobs including construction and roofing for Craig Westfall on and off for many years. He worked for other companies, as well, doing construction, roofing, and logging. Clay was a member of The Crossing Pike County, where he loved attending services. He greatly enjoyed being outdoors, doing things, such as hunting, fishing, tree climbing, mushrooming, creeking, frogging, and zapping nightcrawlers. He also spent a lot of time shooting his bow. Clay loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them the most.
He is survived by his father, Craig Sidwell of Pittsfield, Ill.; his wife, Autumn Sidwell of Griggsville, Ill.; children, August Sidwell, Payton Sidwell, Annaleigh Sidwell, Lyric Rodhouse, and Laileigh Sidwell; brothers, Cameron (Krystal) Sidwell of Florida and Cole (Heather Rodhouse) Sidwell of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; sisters, Samantha Sidwell Pareja of Pittsfield, Ill., and Callie (Joshua) Hurley of Carrollton, Ill.; his grandmother, Norma Sidwell of Pittsfield, Ill.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His his mother, Annette Epperson; brother, Cody Sidwell; and grandfathers, Harold Constable and Charles Sidwell, all died earlier.
Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Crossing Pike County. Visitation will be held before the service on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at The Crossing Pike County. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials are suggested, and should be made to the family c/o Autumn Sidwell. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.