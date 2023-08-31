Cindy Perkins-Henr

Cynthia “Cindy” Jo Perkins-Henry, 53, of Wentzville, Mo., died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She is now resting in the arms of her heavenly Father completely healed.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 608 North Carolina, Louisiana, MO. Services will follow at 2 p.m. with burial at Fairview Cemetery.

