Cynthia “Cindy” Jo Perkins-Henry, 53, of Wentzville, Mo., died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She is now resting in the arms of her heavenly Father completely healed.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 608 North Carolina, Louisiana, MO. Services will follow at 2 p.m. with burial at Fairview Cemetery.
Cindy was born Jan. 14, 1970, in Hannibal, Mo., to Bill Perkins and Hazel Branstetter Perkins. Cindy was a 1988 graduate of Louisiana High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Hannibal LaGrange University and her masters from Maryville University. After graduation, she worked at HealthLink and then Coda Consulting before joining Monsanto, now Bayer, for 25 years.
Cindy and her husband, Ronnie Henry, were together for 25 years and he survives. She is also survived by her children: Jennifer (Andrew) Millard of Jefferson City, and Ross Henry of St. Louis, grandchildren: Mayson Chasteen and Harper Millard, parents Bill (Jill) Perkins and Hazel Perkins (Art Bradley), of Louisiana, three siblings: Brad (Amanda) Perkins of Bowling Green, Jackson (Becky) Jones of Louisiana, and Kerri (Jason) Crouch of Hudson, Ohio; and all her beloved nieces and nephews: Madison Perkins, Nathan Perkins, Tyler Perkins, Aidon Bolton, Maddy Bolton, Alex Jones, and Evan Jones of Louisiana, Logan Crouch and Averie Crouch of Hudson, Ohio and Todd (Courtney) Clark of St. Louis; great nephews: Logan Clark and Wyatt Clark of St. Louis.
Her brother, Brian Joseph Perkins; paternal and maternal grandparents; four uncles: Eddie Perkins, Chick Branstetter, Floyd “Brandy” Branstetter and Gary R. Ray; one aunt: Margaret Ann Ray, all died earlier.
Cindy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She especially loved spoiling her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was loved by her co-workers and well respected for all her hard work and dedication. Cindy was a loving, kindhearted, and caring person who would do anything for anyone. She accepted Christ as her Savior as a young girl.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Perkins, Aidon Bolton, Todd Clark, Alex Jones, Evan Jones, and Mayson Chasteen, and honorary pallbearer Tyler Perkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to OneChild in care of Collier Funeral Home. Cindy sponsored two children through OneChild and donations will help them and other children needing assistance.
