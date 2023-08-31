Cynthia L. “Cindy” Hoskins, 61, of Louisiana, Mo., died Aug. 25, 2023, at the St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Visitation will be from 5- 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug.31, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.
Cindy was born Jan. 5, 1962, in Louisiana, Mo., to Roy “Cub” Turnbaugh and Geraldine Niffen Turnbaugh. She was married to James “Jim” Hoskins on Jan. 22, 1980, in Louisiana, Mo., and he survives.
She is also survived by two sons, James “Doug” Hoskins Jr (Jill) of Jacksonville, Ill., and Evan Hoskins (Dee McCormick) of Louisiana, Mo., numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, a brother, Roy Turnbaugh (Kim) of Foley, Mo., her sister friends, Tammy Poretti (Dave) and Kelly Calgiuri (John), numerous nieces and nephews, and all of her students and colleagues from school.
Her parents, Cub and Geraldine Turnbaugh, a son, Isiah Lee Hoskins, on Sept. 9, 2021, and a brother, Chris Turnbaugh, on Jan 14, 2021, all died earlier.
Cindy was a graduate of Louisiana High School with the class of 1980. She attended Hannibal-LaGrange University obtaining her master’s degree in education. She began her career at the First Step Nursery School in Pittsfield, Ill., and then began teaching in the Louisiana R-II School District until her retirement in 2021. She loved her job teaching, but also loved being a mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed cooking and reading.
Memorials may be made to donor’s choice of organ and tissue donation programs in her memory.
