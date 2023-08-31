Cindy Hoskins

Cynthia L. “Cindy” Hoskins, 61, of Louisiana, Mo., died Aug. 25, 2023, at the St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Visitation will be from 5- 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug.31, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.

Cindy was born Jan. 5, 1962, in Louisiana, Mo., to Roy “Cub” Turnbaugh and Geraldine Niffen Turnbaugh. She was married to James “Jim” Hoskins on Jan. 22, 1980, in Louisiana, Mo., and he survives.

To send flowers to the family of Cynthia Hoskins, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.