Cindy Church, 58, of Clarksville, Mo., died Jan. 1, 2021, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital after battling pneumonia for the past two months.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with services immediately following.
Cindy was born Jan. 22, 1962, the daughter of Dale and Margaret Walker Hagen and had six children.
Survivors include her children, Bennie Church (Tammy) of Bowling Green, Mo., Joe Church (Jennifer) of Jasper, Tenn., Jimmy Church (Allie) of Clarksville, Mo., twin daughters, Leah Church (Nathan Martin) of Perry, Mo., and, Sarah Church (Kyle Lucas) of Bowling Green; grandchildren Natalie Church, Mathew Church, Payten Church, Braden Church, Ava Rose Church, Ryleigh Elizabeth McMillian, Lonnie May Martin, Braxton Church, and Addison Church; great granddaughter Maicynn Williams; companion Rick Ochs Jr.; brothers, Shawn Hagen (Trana) of Bowling Green and Donnie Hagen (Amy) of Troy, Mo.; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Her parents; son, Lonnie Dale Church; sisters, Jeanette Martin and Debbie Winchell, all died earlier.
Growing up alongside her siblings in Pleasant Hill, Ill., Cindy attended Pleasant Hill High School and graduated in 1981. After graduation, she became a C.N.A. and worked alongside her mother at the former Smith-Barr Manor in Louisiana, Mo., then as a medical assistant for Dr. Stephen Justice at his Clarksville office. From there, Cindy spent the next 22 years serving as a housekeeper at Tievoli Hills and the last 15 years as a housekeeper at Overlook Farms, both in Clarksville.
Known to enjoy a good cup of coffee, in her spare time she enjoyed sitting out on her front porch with her coffee, watching her hummingbirds. Cindy loved many things, including the river. She enjoyed living alongside the Mississippi River and fishing. She spent the last 14 years living with her special companion Rick Ochs Jr. in Clarksville and enjoyed teaching the grandchildren to pick on Big Poppa Rick. She enjoyed her flowers, cooking the best fried chicken and potato salad around, and making sure her grandbabies had a playground and a swimming pool to play in. On the occasions that she slowed down and took time to do something for herself, she enjoyed watching LivePD, Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies and The Polar Express.
Loved by all, Cindy will be truly missed by those that she touched.
Memorials may be made to the donors’ choice
