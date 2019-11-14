C
hristopher Paul Shaffer, 60, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in San Mateo, Calif.
Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 13 at noon at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Christopher was born on Dec. 17, 1958, to John and Doris Kalschutz Shaffer in St. Louis, Mo. He married Kendra Jean Watts on June 10, 1989, at the Church of the Nazarene in Bowling Green, Mo. She survives.
Also surviving are daughter Miranda Blair (Ryan Bell) and step-son Elmer Blair (Susan), all of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Wesley, Traci, Steven, Anthony and Easton; brothers J.C. Shaffer (Cindy) of Foley, David Shaffer, Mike Shaffer and Bill Shaffer, all of Elsberry; and sisters Mary Watkins of Elsberry and Jennifer Jensen of Emporia, Kansas, along with many nieces and nephews.
His parents, father-in-law Donald Watts, and brother-in-law Donny Watts II, all died earlier.
Christopher loved to fish. He also loved to deer hunt; with bow and rifle. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially working with plants, trees and shrubs. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.
