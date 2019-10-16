Christoper Dale McMahill Sr., died Oct. 2, 2019. He was the only child of Gentry McMahill and Francis Douse. He was born on July 2, 1933 in Apex, Mo. Dale graduated from Louisiana High School and served in the U.S. Army for two years, where he witnessed the testing of the A-Bomb. Dale married Doris Meyer Oct. 19, 1957, in Clarksville, Mo. Dale spent his entire working career at Monsanto Chemical Co. as an electrical designer. In retirement, Dale and Doris enjoyed traveling all 50 states, as well as Europe. They also enjoyed working with Habitat for Humanity and following the Cardinals. Dale expressed his creativity through the arts of stained glass and counted cross-stitch.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Doris, of 62 years. He was a devoted father of Kevin McMahill (Kathi), Mike McMahill (Janet), Patrick McMahill (Diane), Chris McMahill (Kelly) and Jennifer Shepherd. His son, Patrick, died earlier. Dale was a cherished grandfather of Melanie McMahill, Stephanie Martin (Chris), Nathan McMahill (Kayla), Patrick McMahill (Cassie), Christopher McMahill (Rachel), Katelyn Schrum (Eli), Melissa Massar (Cody), Ryan McMahill, Michael Mahoney, Jessica Sumrall (Kyle), Maggie Mahoney and William McMahill; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Anna, Rylan, Callen, Cash, Nolan, Knox, Scott, Amelia, Hannah and Charlotte.
Dale is survived by his brothers Gentry McMahill (Susie) and Joe McMahill (Da Hai).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. Visitation was held Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO 63301. Funeral Mass was held Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Dardenne Church (Old Chapel), 7701 State Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. Graveside Service was held at 2:30 p.m. at Greenville Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo. Visit Baue.com for more information.
