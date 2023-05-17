Cheryl Maxine McCallister Hopke

Cheryl Maxine McCallister Hopke, 79, of Bowling Green, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Elsberry Health Care Center in Elsberry, Mo.

Services for Cheryl were Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory will Rev. Bruce Moeller. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation was on Thursday, May 11 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

