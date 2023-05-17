Cheryl Maxine McCallister Hopke, 79, of Bowling Green, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Elsberry Health Care Center in Elsberry, Mo.
Services for Cheryl were Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory will Rev. Bruce Moeller. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation was on Thursday, May 11 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cheryl was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Louisiana, Mo., to Bill and Allene (Hammack) McCallister. They died earlier.
Cheryl grew up in Bowling Green and was a 1961 graduate of Bowling Green High School. Upon graduation, she began nursing school. She soon married John Atkinson and the couple moved to Glasford, Ill. While there, they adopted their daughter, Jill. In 1968, the family moved back to Bowling Green. Cheryl returned to nursing school at Hannibal Public School of Practical Nursing and graduated in 1973. She went to work at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal and retired from Hannibal Regional Hospital in 2010. Upon retiring, Cheryl volunteered at First Christian Church, where she served as a deacon and also The Hope Center in Bowling Green. For the last 18 years, Cheryl spent her time riding alongside her high school sweetheart, Quentin Henderson.
Cheryl enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, walking, and baking cakes and pies. She loved spending time with family, watching her granddaughter, Emily, dance, and her grandsons, Everett and Egan, play baseball.
Cheryl is survived by her companion, Quentin Henderson; daughter, Jill (James) Hofherr of Crestwood; grandchildren, Emily, Everett, and Egan Hofherr; sisters, Ann (Larry) Cannon of Curryville and Carole (Gene) Williams of Taylor, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Michael (Teresa) Ellis, Deanna Flowers, Luke Cannon, and McKenzie (Tanner) Reid; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers were Everett Hofherr, Egan Hofherr, James Hofherr, Luke Cannon, Larry Cannon, Michael Ellis, Tommy Branstetter, and Chris Henderson.
Memorials may be made to the Hope Center or the First Christian Church of Bowling Green.
