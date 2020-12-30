Charles William Rule

Charles “Charlie” William Rule, 80, of Bowling Green, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. Charlie was born Aug. 10, 1940 in Pike County to Charles W. and Madeline R. (O’Brien) Rule Sr.
Charlie married the love of his life, Wanda Baker, on Jan. 7, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana, Mo. They were blessed with four children: Faye, Bill, Julie and Neil. Charlie was raised in Pike and Ralls counties and was a graduate of Louisiana High School, class of 1958. He was a longtime truck driver and was currently employed with Niemeyer Farms. Charlie never knew a stranger, and made his daily visit to enjoy coffee with his friends at the local coffee shop. He enjoyed his garden, going to auctions and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Charlie was an avid collector of King Kutter tools and always enjoyed the bidding process. Traveling with his wife and planning the annual family vacation were the highlights of the year, for the Rule family. The vacations included: Daytona Beach, Fla.; Gatlinburg, Tenn., and several trips to Branson and Wisconsin Dells. Charlie cherished the time spent with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. He always had a kind word and a big smile for anyone he saw. Charlie will be sadly missed and long remembered by all those who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Rule of Bowling Green, his four children. Faye (Denis) Raney of Frankford, Charles Willam “Bill” (Mona) Rule of Bowling Green, Julie Kendle of Jefferson City and Neil (Tari) Rule of Louisiana, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one-on-the-way, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
His parents, one brother, John Rule, and one sister, Margaret Lake, died earlier.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory 701 N. Business Hwy 61 Bowling Green, MO 63334.
The service - Wed. Dec. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory 701 N. Business Hwy. 61 Bowling Green, MO 63334. Rev. Richard Biggs to officiate.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Fairview Cemetery Association or Louisiana High School Alumni and Friends Association c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory 701 N. Business Hwy. 61 Bowling Green, MO 63334
Family and Friends may sign the online guest book @www.mccoyblossomfh.com.
