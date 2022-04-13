Charles Thomas Pratt Jr., 96, of Louisiana, Mo., died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana, Mo.
Charles was born to Charles Thomas Sr. and Nina (nee Krigbaum) Pratt on Feb. 21, 1926, in St. Louis, Mo.
He was united in marriage to Charlotte Jean Verdier on Jan. 14, 1950, in Louisiana, Mo., by Father C. Flavin at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. They celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Charles graduated from Louisiana High School in May 1944. He was drafted into the army in February 1944 while still in high school and given an enlistment deferment to allow him to complete high school. Upon graduation, he went into the Army on May 30, 1944. After completing basic training in Fort Custer, Mich., he was sent to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., for demolition training. His next assignment was in Fort Riley, Kan., for pack mule training. He was then sent to Fort Sheridan, Ill., where he trained for the Military Police. He received advanced Military Police training in Camp Shelby, Miss., and was stationed in Frankford, Germany after V-E Day. He was discharged in November 1946. Upon discharge, Charles went to live with his sister in Greeley, Colo., and worked at Safeway Market for about a year. He returned to Pike County, Mo., and worked at MFA Grocery Store, Express Railroad, and Electra. He started at Valley Steel in July 1949 and retired from there in February 1991.
Charles enjoyed vegetable gardening, having a garden each year until his later years. He enjoyed attending Louisiana High School football games. He was involved with Khoury League baseball with his sons. He was very active in Boy Scouts for many years with Troop 155 in Louisiana, Mo., and was awarded a Catholic Scouting Award, the Bronze Pelican Boy Scout award, for his work with scouts. In his retirement years he liked visiting with others at Trimble House.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Loyde Pratt of O’Fallon, Mo.; Thomas Craig Pratt, Monroe City, Mo.; and Christopher Joseph Pratt, of Mexico, Mo.; three daughters-in-law: Deborah Anna (nee Kloeppel) Pratt; Diane Kay (nee Meeker) Pratt; and Lori Lynn (nee Lewis) Pratt. Grandchildren: Nicholas Adam Pratt, Jason Michael Pratt, Timothy Craig Pratt, Douglas Ryan Pratt, Jessica Leigh (nee Pratt) Carter, Olivia Nicole Pratt, Emily Lynn (nee Pratt) Evans, and eight great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Thomas Sr. (Jun. 26, 1960) and Nina (nee Krigbaum) Pratt (May 13, 1979); his in-laws: Loyde Everet (Jul. 22, 1966) and Dorothy (nee Douse) (Mar. 03, 1994) Verdier. His wife, Charlotte Jean (nee Verdier) Pratt (Sept. 5, 2019). His siblings: Blanche Duvall Byington (Feb. 19, 2004), Charlene Henry (March 1, 1971), William Franklin (Bill) Pratt (July 30, 2010), James Harold (Jim) Pratt (Feb. 21, 2018). His great-granddaughter Lily Lynn Pratt (April 23, 2012, at age 5).
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo., followed by a prayer service at the funeral home. Graveside service will immediately follow at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Pallbearers: Nicholas Adam Pratt, Jason Michael Pratt, Timothy Craig Pratt, Douglas Ryan Pratt, James Earl Carter, William Thomas Evans, Shawn Alexander Pratt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jessica Leigh Carter, Olivia Nicole Pratt, and Emily Lynn Evans.
Memorials may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Pike County Hospice, or the local Boy Scout Troop.
