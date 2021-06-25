Charles Clemens Forgy, 95, died at Tri County Care Center at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at the First Baptist Church, Vandalia, Mo. Rev. Bob Hoehn and Rev. Brian Lehenbauer officiated. Burial was in the Vandalia City Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by VFW Post No. 5553 and Missouri Military Honors Guard.
Visitation was held from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Vandalia, Mo.
Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green, Mo., handed the arrangements.
Charles was born in Vandalia on Nov. 26, 1925, the son of Otis and Iva Cook Forgy. He grew up in Vandalia and graduated from Vandalia High School, Class of 1943.
At the age of 17 on April 3, 1944, he was inducted in the U.S. Army. His basic training was at Camp Walters, Mineral Wells, Texas, 103rd Infantry. After basic training, he shipped out from New York City with a convoy of 21 ships to serve the next 18 months in Europe during World War II. He received an honorable discharge from the Army on June 6, 1946. This service to his country was very important to him during his life.
He returned to Vandalia and through the years worked for Kroger, Hall & Jerman Elevator, Harberson-Walker and MFA.
He married Shirley Davis of Bowling Green on April 8, 1955. They had no children but were a much-loved aunt and uncle.
Charles was happiest when he was behind the wheel of a truck and driving anywhere. He and Shirley enjoyed many trips together. One special trip was back to France with members of his 103rd Division. They visited places where he served in World War II. Many Vandalia residents would remember his daily Suburban drives making sure all was well in Vandalia.
Charles was a long-time member of the Vandalia Fire Department, VFW, American Legion Post No. 510, Vandalia Jaycees, Vandalia Lions Club and Vandalia Country Club. In checking First Baptist Church records, Charles, at his death, was the oldest member of the church and also the member with the longest continuous membership, being baptized on Nov. 18, 1934.
He is survived by his nephew, Boyd Barrett, his sister-in-law, Charlene McCune, nieces, Beth (Todd) Whitaker, Victoria (Jeff) Grove and Meredith McCune. Several great nieces, a nephew and a great great nephew.
His wife, Shirley, his sister, Helen Barrett, brother-in- law, Berwyn Barrett, brother-in-law, Tapley McCune and niece, Nancy Linn McCune, all died earlier.
Serving as pallbearers were Boyd Barrett, Jay Orr, Barry Sparks, Bill Harris, Todd Whitaker, and Jeff Grove. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Leon Dempsey and Patti Ingram.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Vandalia, Van-Far Alumni Association, or the Central-Missouri Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
