CeCelia ‘Sue’ Raufer

CeCelia “Sue” Raufer, 89, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Hannibal.

Services for Sue will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green with Rev. Tom Hufty officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of CeCelia Raufer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.